MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A large mural of Prince will soon grace the presence of travelers at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.
A 16-foot by 24-foot mural of the Purple One is slated to be installed Monday in the tram level lobby of Terminal 1.
Minneapolis-based aerosol artist and graffiti writer Rock Martinez created the mural, entitled “I would Die 4 U,” in 2017. It depicts Prince playing one of his signature guitars over a background of swirling colors.
Previously, Martinez’s mural was on display at the Weisman Art Museum at the University of Minnesota and the Museum of Pop Culture in Seattle.
The instillation joins a store at Terminal 1 dedicated to Prince that opened earlier this year.
The mural will be on display until next January.
