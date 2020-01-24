MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has set a record for their third straight year, serving 39 million passengers in 2019.
In all, 39,555,036 passengers flew to or from MSP last year, surpassing 2018’s record by 4%.
Travel demand was particularly high among those starting their trip at MSP; 63% of travelers originated from MSP, compared to 58% in 2018. Travelers using MSP to connect between flights took up 37% in 2019, compared to 42% in 2018.
“A strong economy along with new routes and increased airline competition continues to propel demand for air travel,” said Metropolitan Airport Commission CEO Brian Ryks.
Four airlines added a total of 15 new routes from MSP in 2019. Southwest added a direct flight to Dallas, while Delta added flights to Seoul, Mexico City, Charleston, and Sarasota. Aer Lingus added direct service to Dublin, while Sun Country added service to Chicago, Nassau, New York, Philadelphia, Providence, Sarasota, Sacramento, Saint Louis, and San Antonio.
In 2019, airlines flew to 167 nonstop destinations from MSP (31 international and 136 domestic).
Though travel at MSP has increased in the last years, Ryks said the airport plans to keep growing. “We are in the process of a massive multi-year project to expand and improve those facilities at Terminal 1. The rapid growth in local air travel demand highlights how critical that project is now and for the future,” he said.
