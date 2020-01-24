



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are following leads, trying to find the driver who hit a teenager about to get on her school bus.

The driver in a black Chevy Cruze or Chevy Malibu struck Kyla Avant in Edina Thursday morning.

A day later, the question remains: who drove on the right side of a school bus with flashing lights and a bus stop arm extended? And why didn’t they stop after striking the 17-year-old?

Finding who’s responsible is a top priority for Edina Police. Avant was hit at France and Halifax Avenues.

The high school senior received get-well cards from third graders Friday. She’s home recovering.

Relatives told us she’s in pain, especially feeling it in her side and stomach as she deals with the emotions of what happened. It’s a day to process and rest.

Thursday, her grandma Karen Turner told us they’re thankful.

“To be hit at a speed that apparently the car was going and to be tossed across the street like she was, that is just a miracle that she is here today to talk about it,” Turner said.

She pleads with the driver to turn themselves in or for someone to come forward with information.

“You will be found. Some good person will know who you are. They’ll recognize your car, somewhere you’ll trip up and it will come out, just turn yourself in,” Turner said.