MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Twin Cities psychotherapist pleaded guilty Thursday to having a sex with a patient.
The Dakota County Attorney’s Office says 38-year-old Gavin Patrick Meany, of Apple Valley, pleaded guilty for four counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. He is slated to be sentenced on April 20.
“Criminal activity of this nature is a significant breach of trust by a psychotherapist as to any patient,” County Attorney James Backstrom said, in a statement. “We are pleased the defendant has accepted responsibility for this egregious behavior by his guilty plea.”
According to a criminal complaint, the victim reported to police in August that she had been abused by Meany over the last five years while she had been receiving therapy from him.
The woman told police the abusive acts, from inappropriate touching to sex, had taken place in Meany’s offices in St. Louis Park, Burnsville and in Meany’s home.
While being questioned by investigators, Meany acknowledged that he had “crossed boundaries” and admitted to the activity the victim described to police.
In Minnesota, it is illegal for a psychotherapist to have sex with a patient, even if the patient gives consent.
You must log in to post a comment.