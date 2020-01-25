Comments
Bloomington, Minn. (WCCO) — The Sea Life aquarium at Mall of America has announced that eight critically endangered Guitarshark babies were recently born in its ocean tunnel structure.
Bloomington, Minn. (WCCO) — The Sea Life aquarium at Mall of America has announced that eight critically endangered Guitarshark babies were recently born in its ocean tunnel structure.
The population of these animals has reportedly declined 91% over the last 40 years.
According to a release, MOA’s Sea Life is only the second aquarium in North America to have succeeded in breeding the creatures.
The babies have now been moved to a public exhibit where visitors can see them.
You must log in to post a comment.