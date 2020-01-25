Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Every month, Mike Augustyniak goes in search of the newest hotspots in the Twin Cities, and learns the secrets behind their best cocktails.
· ¼ oz Demarara Simple Syrup
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Every month, Mike Augustyniak goes in search of the newest hotspots in the Twin Cities, and learns the secrets behind their best cocktails.
Meteor embraces it’s dive bar roots (which go back to 1902), serving lower-priced classic cocktails and custom creations, as well as beer, waffles, and frozen pizza.
Meteor Old Fashioned
· ¼ oz Demarara Simple Syrup
· ½ oz Torres 10 yr Spanish Brandy
· 1 ½ oz Ancient Age Bourbon
· 6 Drops House Bitters Blend (Amaro Vesuvio + Angostura Aromatic Bitters)
Stir ingredients briefly over ice; strain into a lowball glass over fresh ice, and garnish with an expressed rip of orange peel.
To learn more about Meteor click here.
You must log in to post a comment.