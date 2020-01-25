Comments
DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Before sled dogs can compete in this year’s John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon, they have to be cleared by vets to ensure they can handle the race.
WDIO-TV reports that University of Minnesota students who are studying to become veterinarians gave the dogs check-ups on Saturday morning.
They checked the dogs’ heart rates, lungs, and any issues they might have on their feet.
Beargrease head vet Gregg Phillips says the check-ups are a great experience for the students, who will take care of the dogs throughout the race.
The Beargrease starts Sunday.
