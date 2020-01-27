MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Iowa caucuses are just one week from today.

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar campaigned in Iowa over the weekend before rushing back to Washington for the impeachment trial.

One poll out today shows her in third place, but still trailing leaders Bernie Sanders, and Joe Biden.

Overall, polls show a Democratic race in Iowa, and across the country, that’s very much undecided.

“As you know, at midnight I turn into a pumpkin and I will be going back,” Senator Amy Klobuchar said, Sunday night in Waterloo.

Klobuchar made a mad dash to Iowa before returning to the impeachment trial.

Polls show a fluid race in the Hawkeye state with Senator Bernie Sanders leading. One poll shows Klobuchar moving into third in Iowa with 13% but still far behind the leaders: Sanders with 30% and Joe Biden at 21%.

But a news CBS battleground tracker show a different spread – Sanders is on top with 26% in a statistical tie with Biden. Followed by Pete Buttigieg and Senator Elizabeth Warren. Klobuchar is in 5th in single digits.

Experts say its a sign of an unpredictable outcome.

“I think this is a tight and fluid race,” director of elections and surveys at CBS News Anthony Salvanto said. “When you look at Iowa its not only a close contest, but its fluid because of the way the caucus system works. Once people get into those caucus meetings they can and often do change their minds.”

Klobuchar has put almost all of her resources into the early states of Iowa and New Hampshire hoping for a big showing that will give her campaign a major boost ahead of Super Tuesday on March 3rd.

That’s when 14 states, including Minnesota, go to the polls and more than a third of the overall delegates are awarded.

Early voting in Minnesota’s primary has been under way for more than a week – very early voting figures from Hennepin county show a slow but steady turnout.