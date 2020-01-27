



If there’s one thing for sure, it’s that Grammy Award-winning artist Lizzo is waking up Monday feeling “Good As Hell”.

The singer entered the 62nd annual Grammy Awards with eight nominations, making her the show’s top-nominated act. She ended up walking home with three honors: best pop solo performance for “Truth Hurts,” best traditional R&B performance for “Jerome,” and best urban contemporary album for Cuz I Love You (Deluxe).

Her Grammy-Award winning smash single “Truth Hurts,” the chorus of which features of a line about the Minnesota Vikings, was recorded back in 2017. This year, the song exploded onto the charts.

During her acceptance speech for best pop solo performance, Lizzo took a moment to pay tribute to NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who unexpectedly died in a helicopter crash hours before the awards show.

“This whole week, I be lost in my problems, stressed out. And then in an instant, all of that can go away, and your priorities really shift. And today, all of my little problems that I thought were big as the world were gone,” Lizzo said during her acceptance speech.

The 31-year-old rapper, singer and flutist, born Melissa Jefferson, was based the Twin Cities for years, even recording with Prince at Paisley Park.

“The day before and the day after leaving Paisley Park, like, transformed me from just like a musician to an artist. I think I learned how to be an artist,” Lizzo said. “The difference is, you know, I have talent, I can sing, I can rap, I can play an instrument, I can write songs. But an artist creates art with those things.”

When Lizzo was last in the Twin Cities, she played two sold-out shows at The Armory in Minneapolis. She recently made headlines for her court-side comments about Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns.