MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Board of Nursing says that scammers are contacting health care providers in the state, claiming that they are with various health licensing boards, in a ploy to steal money.
In order to practice medicine, health care providers are required to be licensed by a licensing board.
The scammers have been trying to take advantage of that by sending “official appearing letters stating that a medical provider’s license is suspended due to illegal activity,” according to a notice.
The letters have been followed by phone calls in which the scammers attempt to have money sent to them via electronic wire transfers.
Even more, the calls reportedly came from caller IDs that would match a health licensing board’s official phone number. Officials believe this was done using caller ID spoofing technologies.
Anyone who believes they’ve been targeted by the scam is asked to contact their board directly to report it.
