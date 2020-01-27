Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A school district in Iowa has decided to do away with Valentine’s Day celebrations and is opting for “Give Love” parties later in the spring.
According to multiple reports, the Waukee Community School District made the call due to feedback that suggests fewer families are celebrating the holiday, which can be time-consuming for teachers. The school district hopes it to be more inclusive than traditional Valentine’s Day parties.
The district will hold “Give Love” parties in the spring where students will work on cards for police, fire, military and retirement communities.
