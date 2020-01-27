MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Duluth man has pleaded guilty to stabbing his wife to death during an argument while their child was in the home.
The St. Louis County Attorney’s Office said 40-year-old Ryan Jazdzewski pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree intentional murder in the June 2 death of his wife, 41-year-old Nicole Jazdzewski.
According to a criminal complaint, police were called to their home Chester Park Drive following a report of a child screaming in the alley.
Police found Jazdzewski with blood on his hands and clothes. He told investigators he had a “horrible fight” with his wife and that he “lost it.” According to the Duluth News Tribune, Nicole Jazdzewski had wanted a divorce.
Police found her inside the home, with several stab wounds. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
Per the plea agreement, Jazdzewski faces nearly 37 years in prison. This is an upward departure from Minnesota sentencing guidelines, due to the presence of their child during the murder and the particular cruelty of the act, the attorney’s office said.
Ryan Jazdzewski is slated for be sentenced on March 3.
