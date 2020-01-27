MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – After a post-season run cut short by a loss to the San Francisco 49ers, the Vikings have announced changes to their coaching staff for the 2020 season.

Now Gary Kubiak, who transformed the team’s offense in 2019, will take on the role of offensive coordinator and assistant coach. Andre Patterson and Adam Zimmer will work as co-defensive coordinators, while Andrew Janocko will oversee the wide receivers. The Vikings will also add two new coaches to the team: Daronte Jones and Phil Rauscher, who will work as a defensive backs coach and assistant offensive line coach respectively.

This will be Gary Kubiak’s 25th season as an NFL coach. He joined the Vikings in 2019, holding the roles of assistant head coach and offensive advisor. The Houston native took the Vikings’ rushing office from 30th in the NFL to 6th in one year.

Andre Patterson will spend his ninth season with the club, where he will continue to lead the defensive line as a co-defensive coordinator. He is joined by Adam Zimmer, who helped develop Pro Bowl linebackers Anthony Barr and Eric Kendricks.

The Vikings are also welcoming two newcomers to the coaching staff. Daronte Jones spent two years each with the Cincinatti Bengals and Miami Dolphins, where he worked as a defensive backs coach. Before joining the NFL in 2016 Jones served as the defensive backs coach for the Wisconsin Badgers, where the team led the nation with only seven passing touchdowns.

Phil Rauscher also joins the Vikings, bringing with him five years of coaching experience in the NFL. He previously worked with teams in Washington and Denver. His hire reunites him with coworkers Gary and Klint Kubiak, Rick Dennison, and Brian Pariani, who have all previously worked for the Broncos.