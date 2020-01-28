Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 27-year-old lioness named Saltena has died at The Wildcat Sanctuary.
The Wildcat Sanctuary is a non-profit animal rescue in Sandstone, Minnesota.
Before coming to the sanctuary, Saltena had spent most of her life in a small crate, used as entertainment in an Argentinian traveling circus.
In those years she suffered malnutrition and metabolic bone disease. “Her teeth were broken and rotten from a poor diet and chewing on the bars,” according to a release.
Then in 2018, she made the journey from Argentina to Minnesota, with the help of a rescue group. The Wildcat Sanctuary believes Saltena was the oldest lioness known in captivity.
