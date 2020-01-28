Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 34-year-old man was killed Monday in a crash south of the Twin Cities.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 5:20 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 2 and Highway 19, just northwest of Lonsdale. A Kia Rio was going west on the highway when it collided with an Audi SUV, which was going east on the county road.
The driver of the Kia, Anthony Mancino, of Glencoe, was killed. He was not wearing a seat belt, troopers say.
The driver of the Audi, a 72-year-old man from Northfield, was unharmed.
Road conditions were dry at the time of the crash.
