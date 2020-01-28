Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Fire crews are on the scene of a massive fire in downtown Blooming Prairie Tuesday.
According to CBS affiliate KIMT, fire crews have been battling the fire at The Bakery on Main Street in downtown Blooming Prairie. It was first reported shortly after 6 a.m.
When crews arrived, smoke was coming from the building. Due to intensity of the flames and unsafe conditions, firefighters were pulled from the building for their safety.
No injuries have been reported.
