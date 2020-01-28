Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Douglas County say a man was injured in a house fire Tuesday afternoon.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded around 1:13 p.m. after receiving a report of a garage fire at a home in Brandon Township.
As the Brandon Fire Department was en route, they were informed that the fire had spread to the house. Officials say the homeowner, a 65-year-old man from Brandon, received minor injuries and was transported by North Memorial Ambulance to Alomere Health Hospital.
The house and attached garage are a complete loss.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.