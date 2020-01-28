Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two people were able to escape a pickup truck Monday after it broke through the ice on a south-central Minnesota lake.
The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened on Lake Hanska, about 15 miles south of New Ulm. Both people inside the truck were able to get out safely.
The truck remains half-submerged in the lake, officials say, although arrangements have been made to free it from the ice.
The sheriff’s office cautions those who would venture out onto the ice to be careful, noting that no ice is ever 100% safe. The recent spell of mild weather is also something to take into account.
According to the Department of Natural Resources, ice should be at least 4 inches thick to walk on, 8 to 12 inches thick for a small pickup, and 12 to 15 inches thick for a medium-sized truck.
