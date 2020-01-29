Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Delta plans to temporarily decrease the amount of weekly flights between the United States and China, due to the global health concerns related to the coronavirus.
Delta normally operates 42 weekly flights between the U.S. and China and plans to reduce this schedule to about 21 weekly flights.
The reduced schedule begins Feb. 1 on Delta’s website and will be effective Feb. 6 through April 30.
The Delta team will proactively reach out to customers affected by this change, and offer a change fee waiver for customers who wish to adjust their travel plans for U.S.– China flights.
Delta remains in contact with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and may make additional changes as the situations progresses.
