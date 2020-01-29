CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
D’Amico Catering shared this recipe for Super Bowl Short Ribs with WCCO viewers.

Guajillo Chili Short Rib

Ingredients

  • 2 lbs cooked short rib
  • 1 cup enchilada sauce
  • ¼ cup apple cider vinegar
  • ¼ can chipotle in adobo, puréed
  • 1 cup white onion, julienned and lightly sautéed
  • Salt and pepper

Directions

  1. Use braised short ribs or leftover pot roast works well with this dish.
  2. Heat a medium sauce pan with 1 tablespoon of canola oil.
  3. Add onions and sauté lightly until fragrant and slightly translucent.
  4. Add remaining ingredients and cook until hot.
  5. Serve with corn tortillas, queso fresco, diced onions and chopped cilantro.
