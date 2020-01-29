Comments
D’Amico Catering shared this recipe for Super Bowl Short Ribs with WCCO viewers.
Guajillo Chili Short Rib
Ingredients
- 2 lbs cooked short rib
- 1 cup enchilada sauce
- ¼ cup apple cider vinegar
- ¼ can chipotle in adobo, puréed
- 1 cup white onion, julienned and lightly sautéed
- Salt and pepper
Directions
- Use braised short ribs or leftover pot roast works well with this dish.
- Heat a medium sauce pan with 1 tablespoon of canola oil.
- Add onions and sauté lightly until fragrant and slightly translucent.
- Add remaining ingredients and cook until hot.
- Serve with corn tortillas, queso fresco, diced onions and chopped cilantro.
