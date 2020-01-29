Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers signed an executive order Wednesday creating a student debt task force to find ways to help Wisconsinites swept up in student loans.
One Wisconsin Now, which describes itself as a”non-profit, non-partisan issue advocacy organization,” says in a press release that higher education debt has risen to over $1.6 trillion, which impacts over 45 million people.
Wisconsin remains in the top ten states in the nation for the percentage of graduates with student loan debt, according to the 14th annual report on the burden of student loan debt on college graduates released by The Institute for College Access and Success (TICAS).
According to Executive Order #67 signed by Gov. Evers, the Secretary of the Department of Financial Institutions will be working with experts and advocates to reduce debt, protect people from abusive loan companies, and increase financial literacy.
