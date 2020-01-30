MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Alan Roach will be the PA announcer of his 12th Super Bowl this Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Roach was born and raised in Brainerd, and began his radio career in high school.

“My voice changed somewhere in high school and I actually started in radio sometime in high school in Brainerd, and I’ve just been going on from there,” Roach said. “Miami has had more Super Bowls than anyone else, so they know how to do it down here.”

When Roach isn’t doing special events, you can hear him announcing at U.S. Bank Stadium as the in-house announcer for the Minnesota Vikings. He was even the PA announcer in his home stadium two years ago at Super Bowl LII.

“Four years ago when I was asked to be an announcer for the Vikings, it was one of the most exciting days of my life,” Roach said.

Even in Miami, he’s wearing his Vikings gear — a team color that makes him impartial for Super Bowl LIV. Someday, he hopes to be a biased bowl announcer.

“I wish and I hope, one day, I’ll have the opportunity to say ‘Welcome to the Super Bowl’ and introduce the Vikings at the same time,” Roach said.

People at home will only be able to hear Roach’s voice before the start of the game. He will be announcing opening ceremonies on live TV. All of his play-by-play announcing will be done only for people inside the studio.

Fox Sports announcers Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews, Chris Myers and Mike Pereira will be doing play-by-play during the game on live TV.