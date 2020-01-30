Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Freezing drizzle and snow in the overnight hours could make for slick spots Friday morning on Minnesota roads.
Meteorologist Riley O’Connor says a snow/freezing rain is expected to quickly move across the state between Thursday night and Friday morning.
The morning commute Friday in the Twin Cities could be slippery due to ice glazing and up to a half-inch of snow on roads.
As for the weekend forecast, temperatures look to remain mild, with temperatures perhaps climbing above 40 degrees on Sunday.
How long will the above-average temperatures last? Until Tuesday, when lows are expected to sink back into the single digits and highs will be in the teens/low 20s.
