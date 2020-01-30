CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force, North Mankato, Synthetic Marijuana

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A North Mankato woman has been arrested, for the second time in three months, for possessing dozens of grams of synthetic cannabinoids.

The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force served a warrant at a home Thursday on the 1700 block of Northway Drive Thursday, where they found 200 grams of the dangerous drug. Thirty-five grams were pre-packaged in 2.5-gram bags — a standard amount for sales.

A 51-year-old woman was arrested at the home. It was a déjà vu moment for law enforcement, who arrested here there last November for possessing 160 grams. She made a court appearance that same month, and was released on her promise to return for future appearances.

She is currently in Nicollet County Jail, where she is awaiting criminal charges.

