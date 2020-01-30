MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A new pilot project at Regions Hospital will address the leading cause of childhood fatality and injuries: car crashes.
Using a $150,000 grant from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety or Traffic Safety, the hospital will now offer one-on-one car seat consultations to parents discharged from the delivery room. The service will also be offered to pediatric emergency room patients admitted as a result of a car crash.
Data shows up to 70% of parents do not install their child safety seat correctly or properly secure their child when placing them in their car seat.
“Just how breastfeeding education is standard of care for new moms, we want to make car seat education standard too,” said Shonette Doggett, Regions Hospital injury prevention program supervisor.
The car seat consultation will consist of hands-on instruction, ensuring parents continue to properly secure their child in age-appropriate car seats.
