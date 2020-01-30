MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – St. Francis Regional Medical Center announced plans for a $25 million expansion and renovation of the hospital’s emergency department and cancer center on Thursday.
A $5 million “capital campaign,” will help fund the project, along with a donation of $1 million from the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community.
When completed, the project will feature 14 news emergency rooms, two trauma rooms, and six rooms for mental health emergencies, according to a media release.
Crews will break ground in May 2020, and officials hope to open the new space by fall 2021.
In addition, St. Francis will double the number of medical oncology exam rooms in its cancer center, increasing from four to eight, and remodel its current infusion area. These changes are scheduled to happen between February and May.
In total, the incoming changes amount to 15,000 square feet of new areas – and 15,000 square feet of renovations to existing spaces on hospital property.
Directors expect minimal disruption to the facility’s operations while the construction is in progress, saying that the facility’s cancer center will remain fully operational.
