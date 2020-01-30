MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 37-year-old Wisconsin high school teacher, who is being investigated after high school students found hidden cameras inside of a room at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Minneapolis, has now been indicted on charges of attempting to produce child pornography in Wisconsin.
David M. Kruchten, a Madison East High School teacher from Cottage Grove, Wisconsin, was serving as the school group’s chaperone during a business club trip to the Twin Cities last December.
An indictment now charges him with, “seven counts of attempting to use a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of the conduct,” alleging that that he did it in Wisconsin, using hidden recording devices on October 27, 2019 and on January 20, 2019.
According to authorities, he was arrested at his house on Thursday morning.
Kruchten’s first appearance in U.S. District Court is scheduled for Thursday in Madison, Wisconsin. If convicted, he faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years in federal prison, and a maximum sentence of 30 years, on each count.
