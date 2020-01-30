MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Big Ten Conference has suspended Wisconsin Badgers point guard Brad Davison for one game, after he was assessed a Flagrant 1 foul in Monday’s game against the Iowa Hawkeves.

Davison is a former standout at Maple Grove High School, both on the football field and the basketball court.

Late in the game on Monday, he appeared to strike a Iowa player in the groin area. Wisconsin would go on to lose the contest 68-62.

This is not the first time that Davison’s actions on the court have been scrutinized.

Last year, many fans believed that he attempted to injure Minnesota Gophers player Jordan Murphy, by sticking his leg underneath the power forward.

He has also been criticized for a similar “groin-shot” against Marquette University’s basketball team. After the game Monday, Davison responded to local media when asked about his play.

Brad Davison reacts to his flagrant foul that didn't allow the #Badgers a chance to tie at the end of the game. pic.twitter.com/fhWMe75102 — Evan Flood (@Evan_Flood) January 28, 2020

Now he will miss his team’s next game against No. 14 Michigan State on Saturday.