CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
Filed Under:Traffic


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Many people may have had a stressful morning commute with this morning’s snow.

Now, a new survey shows a third of Americans say their commute has them feeling stressed before they even get to work.

Beyond that, about 27 percent of those surveyed they have a habit of complaining about their commute.

The survey involved about 2,000 commuters.

The average surveyed commuter said they spent five full days driving back and forth to work annually.

Comments