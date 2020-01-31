Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Many people may have had a stressful morning commute with this morning’s snow.
Now, a new survey shows a third of Americans say their commute has them feeling stressed before they even get to work.
Beyond that, about 27 percent of those surveyed they have a habit of complaining about their commute.
The survey involved about 2,000 commuters.
The average surveyed commuter said they spent five full days driving back and forth to work annually.
