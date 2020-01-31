Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 29-year-old Illinois man faces federal charges accusing him of prostituting women out of a hotel in Bloomington.
According to the United States District Court, Darnell Deshawn Stennis faces two counts of sex trafficking and another count of transporting individuals to engage in prostitution.
Stennis allegedly held two women against their will and coerced them into prostitution in several states, including Minnesota. He was arrested after police were called to La Quinta Inn & Suites in Bloomington.
At the time of his arrest, Stennis faced warrants for his arrest in both California and Indiana.
Stennis is being held at the Sherburne County Jail and his arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 6.
