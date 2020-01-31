MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A correctional officer at Stearns County Jail needed hospitalization after he was assaulted by an inmate during a lock down Thursday.
According the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office, officers were in the process of locking down inmates after their evening meal, but 26-year-old Joshua Peterson refused.
While the officer was returning Peterson to his cell, the inmate punched the officer in the face. Several officers took control of the situation and secured Peterson in his cell.
According to Sheriff Steve Soyka, the officer that was hit in the face was transported to the St. Cloud Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. He was treated and released.
The case remains under investigation and will be evaluated by the Stearns County Attorney’s Office for formal charges.
Peterson was being held in jail under felony charges for assault with a dangerous weapon.
You must log in to post a comment.