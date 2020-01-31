These recipes are from Chef Calvin Benedick, of UnitedHealthCare.
“Sangria”
Ingredients
– 1 segment (2-3 inches) of ginger
– 1 grapefruit
– 1 green apple
– 1 red apple
– 1 orange
– 1 cup cranberries
– 6 cinnamon sticks
– 8 oz. pomegranate juice
– 8 oz. blueberry juice
Instructions
– Slice grapefruit, apples, orange and ginger and place in pitcher. Add cranberries and cinnamon sticks.
– Fill pitcher 1/3 of the way full with a pomegranate juice of your choice
– Fill pitcher 2/3 of the way full with a blueberry juice of your choice
– Fill to top with sparkling water
– Let pitcher sit so flavors can meld
– Garnish with mint, rosemary and a grapefruit slice
“Cranberry Mule”
Ingredients
– ½ cup ice
– ¼ cup cranberries
– 2 orange peels
– 2 ginger peels
– Sparkling water
– Cinnamon stick
Instructions
– Fill a copper mug half full with ice
– Add cranberries.
– Add two orange and ginger peels
– Fill mug to the top with sparkling water
– Stir mixture with cinnamon stick
