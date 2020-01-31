Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – There’s been an uptick in the number of garage fires in the metro area.
Garage fires are often total losses and are likely to spread to other structures, including homes. Here are some tips from the West Metro Fire-Rescue District to keep your garage safe.
- Do not use extension cords in place of permanent wiring.
- Do not overload electrical outlets
- Make sure you have a firewall separating your garage from the house. The door between an attached garage and the house should also be fire rated.
- Store flammable liquids and and chemicals away from the exits.
- Do not block exits.
- Keep a fire extinguisher near the exit of your garage.
