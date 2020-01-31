MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In response to concerns over the coronavirus, the University of Minnesota is suspending all student travel and education abroad programs in China for the spring semester.
The university made the announcement Friday and also encouraged anyone with plans to travel to China to reevaluate those plans.
“The health and wellbeing of the U of M community is paramount. With this in mind, we are continuing to monitor the 2019 Novel Coronavirus and implement precautions as necessary. There is still much we don’t know about this outbreak and the virus — which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as health officials in China, are working diligently to better understand,” the university said in a statement.
According to the university, the decision to suspend travel was made in accordance with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. State Department.
