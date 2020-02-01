Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Former Minnesota Vikings guard Steve Hutchinson was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Saturday.
Hutchinson’s wife Landyn caught his emotional reaction on video.
His reaction says it all…
🎥: @livinwithlandyn pic.twitter.com/73hBHMMjVS
— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) February 1, 2020
Hutchinson played offensive guard for the Vikings from 2006 to 2011. He also played for Seattle and Tennessee during his career.
He was a seven-time All-Pro selection and seven-time Pro Bowler.
