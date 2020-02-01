CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Former Minnesota Vikings guard Steve Hutchinson was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Saturday.

Hutchinson’s wife Landyn caught his emotional reaction on video.

Hutchinson played offensive guard for the Vikings from 2006 to 2011. He also played for Seattle and Tennessee during his career.

He was a seven-time All-Pro selection and seven-time Pro Bowler.

