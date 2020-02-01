MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The St. Paul festival in the Highland Park area has been canceled for summer 2020.
The Highland Business Association Board of Directors says they held a special meeting to talk about the event.
Then, they voted to cancel it.
The board announced the cancellation on the event’s Facebook page Friday.
Highland Fest has been around for over 35 years and has grown from an art fair to a three-day event that requires a lot of financial and volunteer resources.
The board looked at the added costs and “felt that undergoing another Highland Fest would not only be a significant financial risk, but would also require the association to not be able to prioritize direct services and delivery on expected member benefits,” a statement from the board said.
