LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 31 points, his ninth straight game with at least that many, and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 118-106 Saturday.

Karl-Anthony Towns countered with 32 points and 12 rebounds for the Timberwolves, his fourth consecutive game with 30 or more points, but it wasn’t enough to keep Minnesota from losing its 11th in a row, matching the team’s skid from December.

Paul George added 21 points in 26 minutes and Lou Williams had 17 for the Clippers, who have won seven of nine.

The Wolves closed within four points in the third on two free throws by Robert Covington after Towns scored five points in a row.

The Clippers dominated the rest of the third thanks to a big effort by the reserves, including six points from Williams sandwiched between Leonard’s dunk and a basket by George. They took a 98-86 lead into the fourth. The Clippers’ bench outscored the Wolves’ reserves, 46-33.

George went down on a drive to the basket while closely guarded by Covington in the third. He stayed in the game before briefly leaving the court.

George scored the Clippers’ first seven points of the fourth, extending their lead to 105-86, and then sat down for good. He was eventually joined on the bench by every starter.

