MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man was injured Sunday morning after a shooting in north Minneapolis, authorities say.
Police were called to the 5100 block of Fremont Avenue N around 6 a.m.
Upon arrival, authorities found a man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken to North Memorial Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.
Police canvassed the area for witnesses but believe the shooting occurred elsewhere.
No arrests have been made.
