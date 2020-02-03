Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The legendary 80s rock and roll band, Guns N’ Roses, have just announced a massive 2020 worldwide stadium tour this summer, and the North American leg of the tour features a stop in Minneapolis.
On Monday, the band announced that the “Guns N’ Roses 2020 Tour’ will kick off in Mexico City, Mexico starting this March and will visit places across the world, including Toronto, Los Angeles, Lisbon, London, Prague, and many more.
Known for huge hits like “Welcome to the Jungle”, “Paradise City”, “Sweet Child o’ Mine” and many others, Guns N’ Roses is expected to show off their vast catalogue of hits on the road.
The band will play at Target Field in Minneapolis on July 24.
Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, Feb. 7 at 12 p.m. on LiveNation.com. Citi cardmembers will have early access on Tuesday, Feb. 4.
