MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Dr. Suzanne Rivera, who comes to Macalester from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, will begin her term as president this summer.
Rivera – who will be the first female and Latinx president the college’s history – currently serves as Vice President of Research and Technology Management.
She will succeed Brian Rosenberg, who announced last spring he would be stepping down after 17 years of service.
“Dr. Rivera has distinguished herself through her work as an ethicist; her record of advancing the values of service, internationalism, and multiculturalism that define our institution; and her accomplishment as a senior leader in academia,” said Jerry Crawford ’71, Chair of the Macalester College Board of Trustees.
Rivera holds a B.A. in American Civilization from Brown University, a Master of Social Welfare degree from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Doctor of Philosophy in Public Affairs from the University of Texas at Dallas.
She is active nationally in research policy, and in a range of social justice and equity initiatives.
“It’s an incredible honor and privilege to join the Macalester family,” Rivera said. “This is a community where curious people thrive, where individuality is celebrated, and where the purpose of education is to equip students with tools to make an impact in a wider world.”
