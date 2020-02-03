CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Stearns County Deputies say a suspicious item was discovered in central Minnesota on Saturday evening.

A business employee located a package that had been wrapped in duct tape, near 1st Avenue South in the town of Freeport.

The Minneapolis Police Department’s bomb squad was then called in to take x-rays of the item, determining that the package was safe.

Looking over the package, law enforcement noted its components were consistent with that of an explosive device.

According to a report, “the items themselves were not of danger, but the fact the components were contained together and wrapped in an unconventional method elevated the concern.”

