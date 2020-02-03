MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – About 1,800 union workers from HealthPartners intend to hold a vote on Thursday to decide whether or not to go on strike over disagreements with management about employee health care benefits in a new contract agreement.
The results of the vote will be released on Friday. However, the vote only authorizes a strike, “and a 10-day notice would be needed before a strike could happen,” according to a media release.
The positions that the employees hold vary widely – they include nurses, dental assistants, nurse practitioners, midwives, and more than 70 other positions across 30 locations.
In their release, the group said that the strike comes after five straight days of bargaining, including a 14-hour-long session that began on Friday and ended Saturday morning.
The current contract between the two sides expired on February 1. The employees are members of the Service Employees International Union and they say they are ready to continue bargaining, but no dates are currently scheduled.
