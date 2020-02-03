MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Guatemalan woman who caused a crash that killed four Minnesota students in 2008 has pleaded guilty to illegally re-entering the United States.
Olga Franco del Cid, a 35-year-old woman who had been previously deported, was arrested at her residence in Inver Grove Heights in November.
On Monday morning, Franco del Cid pled guilty to all three counts she faced, which were illegal re-entry after removal, identification document fraud and false representation of social security account number.
Franco del Cid was convicted in October 2008 of four counts of criminal vehicular homicide, 17 counts of criminal vehicular operation, giving a false name to police, failing to stop at the entrance to a throughway, and driving without a valid license. On Feb. 19, 2008, she ran a stop sign and struck the side of a school bus, killing 9-year-old Hunter Javens; his 13-year-old brother, Jesse, 9-year-old Emilee Olson and 12-year-old Reed Stevens.
She served eight years of a 12-and-a-half-year sentence at Minnesota Correctional Facility – Shakopee. In 2015, a judge ordered her removal from the United States, and she was deported in 2016.
Illegally re-entering the U.S. is a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
Franco del Cid will be sentenced June 11 at 11 a.m.
