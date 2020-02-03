MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It seems hard to imagine when we’ve got weeks and weeks of cold weather ahead of us yet, but single-game tickets are going on sale for the next Twins season.
Starting at 10 a.m. Monday, tickets are available for the whole 81-game season.
There’s still a lot of residual excitement over the Twins, coming off a decisive division win in 2019. The team won the second-most games in franchise history, with a 101-61 record. It was their first division win since 2010, though the team did end up dropping the first series in the postseason to the New York Yankees.
Still, the team has retained such names as Jake Odorizzi, Michael Pineda, Sergio Romo, and Miguel Sanó, along with American League Manager of the Year Rocco Baldelli.
Single-game tickets can be bought at the team’s website, or by calling 1-800-33-TWINS or 612-33-TWINS, or on the MLB Ballpark app, or by just going up to the box office at Target Field.
You must log in to post a comment.