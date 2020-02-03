MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As Iowa prepares to take part in the 2020 caucuses, volunteers have been busy knocking doors for Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

With Klobuchar in Washington again for the impeachment hearings, the heavy lifting has once again fallen to her husband John Bessler and her daughter Abigail Bessler, who spoke to volunteers Monday morning.

“Amy would love to be here, but she is doing her job today of course in Washington D.C. But she will be back tonight for our victory party,” John Bessler said.

Abigail Bessler has been in Iowa for days, hosting hotdish parties in her mother’s absence.

“I can’t believe this day has come, but we are excited. We feel like we are in a really good place with the momentum that we have built, and you can see there are a lot of energized volunteers out today,” Abigail Bessler said.

Klobuchar herself made her final pitch in-person to Iowa voters at a Super Bowl party Sunday evening.

“Are you guys ready to win? Are you ready to give it your all?” she asked supporters, to cheers.

Among the Klobuchar team that has been in Iowa for weeks is Ellen Luger, a top Minnesota Democratic strategist who sounded cautiously optimistic.

“I have been with her in Iowa, in Des Moines, all over Iowa since Jan. 17, and I have really seen a growing enthusiasm for Amy. So it feels like we are really peaking at the right moment,” Luger said.

Minnesota State Representative Dan Wolgamott and his 13-year-old daughter Lilly came down from St. Cloud to Des Moines to get the word out on Klobuchar.

“One of the things I respect about Amy is she actually has relationships with people across the aisle, has been able to score some progressive victories and I think that is important,” Wolgamott said.

However, he also said he’s run into a number of Iowans who don’t support Klobuchar, such as Bernie Sanders supporter Briegh Edwards.

Very soon we will know if all the work by Klobuchar and the other candidates has paid off. For Klobuchar, she doesn’t need an outright win; if she cracks the top three, she would exceed expectations, and in the calculus of the Iowa caucuses, that would be considered a win.