MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The man accused of shooting a Waseca police officer was in court for the first time Tuesday.
Tyler Janovsky was taken to the courtroom on a stretcher, accused of shooting officer Arik Matson on Jan. 6. Matson wasresponding to a call of a suspicious person in a Waseca neighborhood.
Janovsky was was also shot in the incident, and is not able to walk. He faces multiple criminal charges, including first-degree attempted murder.
A judge set bail on Tuesday for $3 million, with 22 law enforcement officers filling the courtroom Tuesday afternoon.
Matson was shot in the head, and is now out of intensive care. He spent the weekend in an acute care facility.
He was also undergoing both speech and physical therapy. In the CaringBridge update, it was reported that Matson was able to make sounds and, with the help of straps to simulate standing, put pressure on his legs. He was also able to throw a ball.
