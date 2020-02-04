Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Timberwolves are reportedly working a multi-team deal to land D’Angelo Russell from the Golden State Warriors.
According to ESPN sources, the Timberwolves are orchestrating the trade discussions with Houston and Atlanta “in hopes of ultimately turning discussions into a four-way deal” with Golden State, bringing Russel to Minnesota.
ESPN Sources: Minnesota orchestrating three-team trade talks with Houston and Atlanta — with hopes of ultimately turning discussions into a four-way deal that brings Golden State G D'Angelo Russell to Timberwolves. https://t.co/YaHunnVWpo
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 4, 2020
The Wolves have been in talks with Golden State in recent weeks on a package that includes Russell, sources told ESPN.
The Wolves are just coming off their 12th straight defeat after a loss to the Sacramento Kings Monday night.
