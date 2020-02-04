IOWA CAUCUSES:At least half of the results are expected later today.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Timberwolves are reportedly working a multi-team deal to land D’Angelo Russell from the Golden State Warriors.

According to ESPN sources, the Timberwolves are orchestrating the trade discussions with Houston and Atlanta “in hopes of ultimately turning discussions into a four-way deal” with Golden State, bringing Russel to Minnesota.

The Wolves have been in talks with Golden State in recent weeks on a package that includes Russell, sources told ESPN.

The Wolves are just coming off their 12th straight defeat after a loss to the Sacramento Kings Monday night.

