MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – State Democrats and Republicans came together to announce new legislation Wednesday.

Caryolyn Robinson isn’t a fan of political parties and the stereotypes that come with them.

“It’s about what your plans are for this county, not about what party you’re signing up to team up with,” Robinson said.

State leaders don’t want voters like Robinson to stay away from the polls on Super Tuesday, March 3.

“Minnesota is number-one in America for voter turnout, but I really fear without a change in this law we could see a dip in normally high turnout in this particular contest,” Secretary of State Steve Simon said.

Bipartisan lawmakers announced Wednesday a plan to protect voter’s political preference.

Since switching from a caucus to a primary, Minnesota voters must now choose a partisan ballot. Allowing all major political parties in Minnesota to have access to a voter’s party affiliation.

Simon says many voters view it as too risky.

“They could sell it, they could give it to a vendor, they could give it to a friend group, they could even post it online if they wanted,” Simon said.

Knowing their political party affiliate will stay private gives these voters more confidence in the system.

“It makes me want to think about voting again and actually check out what’s going on and know that in the state of Minnesota I can’t be judged,” Robinson said.

This bill also creates an opt-out system so voters can choose to be taken off the list that’s shared with the political parties.

Under the new law, if voter party information is shared or sold, there would be legal consequences.