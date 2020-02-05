Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man died early Wednesday morning after being hit by a car in south Minneapolis.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man died early Wednesday morning after being hit by a car in south Minneapolis.
Police say it happened just after 3 a.m. in the area of 26th Street East and Hiawatha Avenue.
The preliminary investigation shows the car entered the intersection on a green light and the hit the man, who’s in his 50s.
He was taken to Hennepin Healthcare, but died.
Police say the driver, a man in his 20s, stopped after the crash.
Drugs and alcohol don’t appear to be a factor.
The investigation is ongoing.
Police have cleared the scene and the road is back open.
— Ali Lucia (@Ali_Lucia) February 5, 2020
