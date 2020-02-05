IOWA CAUCUSES:Buttigieg and Sanders in a tight race.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man died early Wednesday morning after being hit by a car in south Minneapolis.

Police say it happened just after 3 a.m. in the area of 26th Street East and Hiawatha Avenue.

The preliminary investigation shows the car entered the intersection on a green light and the hit the man, who’s in his 50s.

He was taken to Hennepin Healthcare, but died.

Police say the driver, a man in his 20s, stopped after the crash.

Drugs and alcohol don’t appear to be a factor.

The investigation is ongoing.

