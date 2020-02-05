



So far more than 500 American have been taken out of Wuhan, China: the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak. But for those still there, time is running out.

After Thursday, no more flights are planned. So far 500 people have died and more than 24,000 have been infected worldwide.

One of the hundreds on that flight out of China Tuesday was a Minnesota man who was in Wuhan to visit his family.

Yulin Yin went to Wuhan in mid-January to be with his parents for the Chinese New Year, but within days the situation deteriorated over multiplying Coronavirus cases, and there was a mandatory evacuation.

“I was worried until the moment he stepped up onto the airplane because there were so many unknowns,” said his wife, Ann Yin.

Back at home, Ann waited to see if he would make it back home.

Yulin’s plane landed at an air force base in Fairfield, California, before continuing to a base in San Diego. He said he’s been through multiple health screenings by the CDC and will have to be quarantined for a minimum of two weeks.

Ann says she isn’t worried about the virus as Yulin has showed no symptoms. She’s just grateful he’s closer to being home.

During Yulin’s stay on the base, he’ll be provided food, water, and other items from Health and Human Services.

There are currently four bases in the country that are temporarily housing quarantined evacuees coming from China.